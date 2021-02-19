Mobile County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Feb 19
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Winter weather closures, delays
- Judge sentences former skating rink manager to 20 years in child porn case
- Cold morning on the Gulf Coast
- 20 year old dies after early morning crash on Grelot Road
- Victims identified after home destroyed by fire on Dr. Thomas Avenue; MPD investigating case as a homicide
- Robertsdale High School's Teacher of the Year dies
- Mobile woman dies after single-vehicle crash
- Missing Mount Vernon man has been found, family says
- Mobile County woman killed in crash on Gold Mine Road
- Mobile police investigating fire-related deaths in Happy Hill as homicide
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.