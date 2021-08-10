MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department is expanding its COVID testing and vaccine clinic at the mall.

Staff from the Newburn Clinic has been called in to accommodate the overwhelming number of people that have been coming in. The Shoppes at Bel Air clinic will also be open on the weekends.

"Yesterday we tested 480 people. We're going to probably test over 400 people again today. We have had to sort of put a cap on the number of people that we have inside in order to safely distance people as they wait to get tested," Dr. Rendi Murphree said on Tuesday.

While there is a line for testing, there is no line for those wanting to get the vaccine.

All three approved vaccines are available: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, so you can take your pick.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturdays, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from noon to 4 p.m.

The health department asks for people seeking COVID vaccines or testing to use the entrance between Dillards and H&M.