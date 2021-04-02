MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health, its primary care division, is currently hosting a special COVID-19 testing event called "Know B4U Go."

The event is taking place today (April 2) until 3 p.m. at the Keeler Memorial Building parking lot in downtown Mobile, 251 North Bayou St.

Organizers say the early morning rush has passed, and at midmorning there is no wait to be tested.

This is a rapid COVID-19 testing, which provides results while you wait. It will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

The COVID-19 testing is available at no cost to the patient. Individuals do not need to be displaying symptoms to be tested.