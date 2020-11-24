MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County's health officer said city leaders will have the final say on whether Mardi Gras organizations are allowed to parade in 2021.

Last week, a city hall source told FOX10 News that the Mobile County Health Department would make the call on parading.

But on Tuesday, Dr. Bernard Eichold said the city government is responsible for issuing parade permits. He added that when the permits are issued, "the government leaders should ensure that the organizations, and all participants, will be in compliance with the current and existing CDC and ADPH regulations and guidelines."

Several organizations in Mobile have already canceled their parades and balls for the upcoming carnival season. In New Orleans, all Mardi Gras parades were called off.

Dr. Eichold added, "Based upon the rise of COVID-19 in the Mobile area, Mobile County’s rating of 'High Risk,' as well Baldwin County, our sister county, being designated 'Very High Risk,' we are requesting that all city, county, and local leaders exercise caution to protect the citizenry of this county."

Alabama's Safer At Home Order states "all non-work related gatherings of any size that cannon maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons from different household are prohibited."

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, under those rules, Mardi Gras balls and holiday pageants would be prohibited. The order is currently set to expire on December 11, but Gov. Kay Ivey has been extending it on a month-by-month basis since September. The state said it will not know what restrictions will be in place during the Mardi Gras season.