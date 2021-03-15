MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department will run an extended COVID vaccine clinic on the day Alabama will expand eligibility to more people.

On Monday, March 22, the health department will offer doses of the Moderna vaccine from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Alabama Cruise Terminal in downtown Mobile.

It will be a drive-thru clinic where patients will not need to get out of their vehicles.

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II said the department hopes the extended hours into the evening will allow more people to get the shot.

March 22 is the day that anyone 55 or older, and anyone with certain health conditions and essential workers defined in the Alabama Vaccine Allocation Plan.

The plan includes but is not limited to the following conditions:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state

Solid organ transplant

Obesity, BMI greater than 30

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 1 and 2 diabetes

Other medical conditions as determined by your medical provider

Workers in the following areas will be eligible: