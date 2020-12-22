MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department updated its COVID-19 guidance Tuesday as cases and hospitalizations in the area continue to rise.
MCHD said the guidelines for quarantine and prevention are recommended for Mobile County until further notice due to the high risk of infection in the area.
The department released the following guidelines to help slow and stop the spread:
• Wear a face mask,
• Practice social distancing and limit any contact with people with whom you do not live,
• Avoid indoor spaces and crowded outdoor settings (for example, social events or parties, family gatherings, in-person church services, weddings, funerals, and sporting events),
• Get tested for COVID-19 and stay at home for 10 days if you test positive,
• If you are exposed to someone with COVID-19, stay home for at least 10 days and preferably 14 days,
• Safeguard persons most at risk of severe illness or death,
• Protect essential workers,
• Postpone travel,
• Increase room air ventilation, enhance hand hygiene, and frequently clean and disinfect,
• Get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as you can.
The Mobile County Health Department offers Free COVID-19 tests Monday through Friday. Make an appointment by calling 251-690-8889.
