MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department reports it has been alerted by several businesses of one or more individuals claiming to be official representatives of our organization.
The health department says these incidents appeared to have begun after Gov. Kay Ivey declared a State of Emergency on Friday concerning the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Alabama.
In the Semmes area, an individual representing herself as a MCHD inspector has reportedly gone into several fast-food restaurants and demanded they shut down immediately, the health department says.
Other reports have an individual going into local daycare facilities and demanding they shut down immediately. In these cases, they alleged to have a letter supporting their actions, MCHD says.
If someone claiming to represent MCHD goes into an establishment, they will have an official employee badge with their photograph on it. Business owners and managers are encouraged to ask for such identification.
Any business wishing to verify the authority of someone claiming to represent MCHD, they may call Inspection Services at 251-690-8116 during normal business hours.
