MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- States across the country are reopening, but according to a researcher at Johns Hopkins University none of the states, including Alabama, has met The White House guidelines on when they can safely reopen.

It is a race to reopen in the midst of a growing pandemic.

The Mobile County Health Department says cases are on the rise here.

“Mobile is certainly the hotspot in the state,” said Dr. Laura Cepeda with the Mobile County Health Department.

The health department says the 3, 7, and 14-day averages on infections in the state all are increasing.

“I consider this a war and we have to be very cautious on what the enemy does and how we respond in order to protect the community,” said Dr. Bert Eichold.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he was going call the governor’s office on Wednesday asking that close-contact businesses like barber shops and hair salons as well as restaurants be allowed to reopen.

“I think there should be concern as we ease back into this to see what the impact is going to be,” he said. “You may not know what that impact is for a couple weeks after you open that up.”

Testing is a priority for the city as it works to increase capacity.

Mayor Stimpson has previously attributed the rise in cases in Mobile to an increase in testing.

“We know so much more today than we did six weeks ago,” he said. “We know that a lot of the models because they’re models and based on the information they had at the time thank goodness did not prove to be true.”