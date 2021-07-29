MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, has issued a statement in response to the recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in our area.

Dr. Eichold's statement:

“Our community and medical teams did a great job containing COVID-19 transmission from February through May. We had extremely high numbers in January and began heading in the right direction once the vaccine became available. The elderly community’s response to vaccinations has been great but those younger than 65, particularly those 50 years of age and younger, has been disappointing.

“As COVID-19 activity increases (two months ago the percentage of positive tests was 3% and we are now at approximately 20%), MCHD encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Studies show that fully vaccinated individuals are less likely to spread the virus to others, even if they do get COVID-19.

“Additionally, MCHD highly recommends wearing a mask when with individuals outside of your immediate household. We need to halt disease transmission once again with masking and distancing as we encourage unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated to protect our families, friends, and community. These layers of protection will help break the vicious cycle and mutation of COVID-19 in our communities. Together, we can stop COVID-19.”