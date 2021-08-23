MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team is announcing more opportunities to get your vaccine shots.

As with all MCHD COVID-19 events, these will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

On Tuesday, August 24, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at the MOWA Choctaw Tribal Office (1080 West Red Fox Road in Mount Vernon) from 9 a.m. to noon. This will offer the Pfizer vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older) and the Moderna vaccine (which has been approved for those 18 and older).

On Wednesday, August 25, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at All Saints Episcopal Church (151 South Ann Street in Mobile) from 8 to 10 a.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older).

On every Thursday, MCHD will offer Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older) at the Occupational Health Center. This facility is located near the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley (2050 Michigan Avenue in Mobile). The vaccine clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, August 27, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at the Airbus Assembly Complex (Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley, 320 Airbus Way in Mobile) from noon to 4 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older).

Additional information

The public can now get either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older), the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older) at both the Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street in Mobile) and the Newburn Building (248 Cox Street in Mobile facing Saint Stephens Road).

Newburn will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Keeler will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The CDC now recommends that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after their second dose of Pfizer vaccine or Moderna vaccine. Those coming for their second or third dose should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

Along with offering vaccine, the Keeler and Newburn staffs provide walk-in rapid testing during those same hours. Testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

Individuals requesting a molecular test (Abbott ID Now) or a PCR test (through LabCorp) for personal preference or for travel must be tested at Family Health location. Appointments for these specific tests may be made by calling 251-690-8889.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, please call 251-690-8889.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).