MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Mobile County Health officials are on a hiring spree getting ready for the mass rollout of COVID vaccines.

They are hiring 30 vaccinators. These healthcare providers will be on the frontlines of the mass distribution of a vaccine in Mobile County.

“The goal is to get vaccine into 70% of the population to create that herd immunity that will protect the other 30% and hopefully bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic in Mobile County,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

In preparation for mass vaccination clinics, expected in the next few months, the Mobile County Health Department is hiring part-time nurses, LPNs and medical assistants to be ready for the rollout to the general public.

“When we do get the vaccine, we’ll be able to distribute vaccine in drive-thru events potentially, walkup clinics,” Dr. Murphree said.

The health department is starting the hiring process with 30, but could add more jobs if needed.

“I hope that we will get 30, but I have a feeling people are wanting to pitch in and help and so we may get many more applicants then we expect,” Dr. Murphree said.

This planning comes at a time when cases are surging in the state and the number of people hospitalized with COVID is at its highest since the pandemic began. That is even before the effect of holiday gatherings that could contribute to even more cases.

“It’s probably going to get much worse than we saw this summer and it is quite concerning,” Dr. Murphree said.

