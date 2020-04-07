MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Starting this week, nearly all employees of the Mobile County License Commissioner’s Office are working from home – and late fees will be waived for people who do not renew licenses.

The changes go beyond what Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey required in her stay-at-home order last week. But Commissioner Nick Matranga indicated it was important to make every effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We value customer service here at the License Commission, but public health needs to come first at this time,” he said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to work hard behind the scenes to provide the best service possible without risking the transmission of Coronavirus.”

Late fees will be waived through May 15.

Deputy Commissioner Adam Bourne said many of the 105 employees already were working remotely. Now, all but a handful are working from home.

Bourne said the agency set up clerks with cell phones, laptops, printers, decals and other materials that allow them to process license renewals and mail the stickers to car owners.

“We have clerks at home, they’re actually processing these online transactions that people make. … It’s been a huge undertaking,” he told FOX10 News. “It’s probably one of the more challenging things that I’ve ever done in my career, and any of us have, really.”

But Bourne said the office was not able to replicate the phone system, which means all interaction with the public much take place via email.

Another consequence is that people do not have the option of renewing in person and, therefore, must pay the credit card processing fee.

“I’ve always just gone down there,” said Mobile resident William Gillerlain, lamenting the extra fee he had to pay when he renewed his license this week.

Gillerlain said the money will not break him. But he said he was upset on principle. He questioned why the office did not waive the fee in light of the crisis.

“It wouldn’t have been so bad if they hadn’t charged the fees … I didn’t have any choice in it,” he said. “It’s their choice. It was not my choice.”

Bourne said that under state law, the License Commissioner’s Office cannot waive the fee.

“We know it will represent any inconvenience to taxpayers. We certainly apologize for that,” he said. “This is sort of unprecedented situation for all of us.”

Bourne praised the employees for handling a tough situation.

“They have been adjusting quite well. Commission Matranga and I have been very, very proud of our employees. You know, this is an unprecedented situation for everyone, and they have really stepped up to the plate.”

Taxpayers can visit the license commissioner's website for further information and updates at www.mobilecountylc.com. Taxpayers can also email the office using that website and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional information.