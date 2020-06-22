We are continuing to keep track of the coronavirus pandemic as health experts say COVID-19 cases are climbing.

They say more young people in states across the south are testing positive for the virus.

Breaking it down locally, Mobile County no longer leads the state in total cases. That's now Montgomery County, with more than 3,200.

Mobile County has just under 3,000.

Baldwin County's case number remaining relatively low, with just over 400 cases.

Across Alabama, there have been nearly 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 800 deaths.

One state of particular concern in the South is Florida. The state reported nearly 3,500 more new cases of the virus on Sunday.

Florida now has more than 97,000 Floridans infected with covid-19. The number of deaths in Florida surpassed 3,100.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now trying to calm fears over the record case load in the state. DeDantis says the state will enforce the 50 percent capacity rules for bars and restaurants.

Health officials may also re-issue advisories urging social distancing.

Some businesses are already re-evaluating their decisions to reopen.

New York, which was once considered the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, is about to hit a key point in reopening.

The city entering Phase 2 today.

Office workers will be allowed to return to their desks, although many won't just yet. A new report finds only 10 to 20 percent of Manhattan's office workers will be returning this week.

With so many still concerned about catching the virus, many companies will continue to allow their employees to work from home.

Also, for the first time in three months, New Yorkers will be able to dine out, though only at outside tables.

Shoppers will also be allowed to once again browse in the city's destination stores.

Hair salons and barbershops are also being allowed to reopen, as well as many other non-essential businesses.

As more states enter new phases of reopening, we are expecting a major announcement from the centers for disease control and prevention. We've learned the CDC is planning to update its recommendation on masks.

Researchers have been conducting a scientific review about the masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scientists wanted to study if masks protect people from contracting COVID-19, not just preventing them from spreading it.

The CDC has already published guidance on its website.

One recommendation says people should wear masks when they leave their home.

Another recommends people wear a mask if they cannot properly social distance.

The new guidance is expected soon.

But already, officials in some counties already requring masks.

For example, in city of Montgomery in Alabama, which as we have reported is being hit hard by the virus, an executive order requiring face masks in public is now in effect.

And, in Florida, officials in Orange County are now requiring people to wear face masks or face coverings while in public.

The county is seeing consistent triple-digit increases of new cases.

Orange County leaders say the order will be in place indefinitely.

As for our area, although not required, local health leaders are encouraging people to wear face masks while out in the public.