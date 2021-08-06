MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- After hearing the concerns from local health leaders, the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners unanimously decided to require students, teachers, and staff mask up when they return to school August 11th.

As it stands students will be required to wear masks on campus, school buses, all school sponsored events, and sporting events -- unless outside where they're able to social distance.

Not everyone is on board though -- despite a show of force by Mobile County's top medical professionals who shared their concerns as we see a surge in COVID cases.

"This Delta variant is much more infectious than the Alpha variant... And this Delta variant is impacting children more... So about 6% of patients in the hospital are less than 17 years old," said Dr. Bernard Eichold, Mobile County Health Officer.

"Currently we have 11 pediatric patients in the hospital, and 2 of them are in the pediatric ICU... And just to share one is a 3-month-old child," said Chris Jett, USA Children's & Women's Hospital administrator.

According to Dr. Eichold 367 people are currently hospitalized with COVID in Mobile County. Dr. Eichold also says as of Thursday Mobile County's 1100 hospital beds -- only 55 were available. He also adds that the community infection rate is at 36%.

He along with other medical professionals urging them to require students to mask up.

"We have two of the strongest weapons right now as a defense against COVID -- is the vaccine and masking... And add in hand hygiene and social distancing," said Dr. Bill Admire, Chief Medical Officer Infirmary Health.

"Yours is a very difficult decision to make, but it's not a hard one," said Dr. Liston Jones, Springhill Hospital.

After hearing their pleas -- the new mask mandate was unanimously approved by school board commissioners.

However, some parents left outraged -- saying they don't believe masks are necessary.

"I don't believe the masks work. I have proof from doctors that the masks don't work. I want them to show me the proof that they do. They don't have the authority to mandate anything on anybody... They don't have the authority to do that," said Mike Wilson.

"I'm actually very relieved," said Lisa Dixon.

Others like Lisa Dixon are onboard with the masks. Dixon's daughter is in 5th grade and not old enough to get the vaccine. And while Mobile County has its Academy of Virtual Learning -- her daughter does not qualify because of a learning disability.

"If she brings it home... I'm her primary caregiver. I have lupus. Yeah okay... I'm vaccinated, but what if," said Dixon.

For now the mask mandate is until further notice. Superindent Chresal Threadgill says they'll continue to monitor the COVID numbers and seek input from medical experts before making a decision on how to move forward.

The following is the official release from the Mobile County Public School System:

The Mobile County Board of School Commissioners met today, August

6, 2021, for the purpose of discussing the current status of COVID-19 and

its impact on our area, our communities and our students. Based on the

information provided today in presentations by local health care officials,

a recommendation was made to the Board of School Commissioners to

mandate face masks on all MCPSS campuses, buses and at all MCPSS

events, including MCPSS athletic events. The recommendation was voted

upon and approved by the Board of School Commissioners.

Therefore, effective immediately, face masks are mandated for all

MCPSS campuses, buses, and during all MCPSS sponsored events. The

only exclusion to the mandate will be outdoor events, when individuals

can maintain at least six feet of social distancing. At such events, masks

will be strongly encouraged.

Additionally, at this time, students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten

and first grade (age 7 and under) are strongly encouraged, but not

required, to wear masks.

This mandate will remain in effect until further notice.