MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Public School System will move to virtual learning for the week of January 18-21 due to the number of COVID cases impacting the system.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said the omicron variant is spreading rapidly in schools. He said closing campuses for nine full days will help allow those impacted to recover from illness.
The online classes will not be live lessons. Instead, teachers will upload assignments to Schoology for students to complete on their own schedules. Paper assignments will be sent home with elementary students.
Students are expected to return to class on Monday, January 24.
His full statement reads:
#TeamMCPSS,
First and foremost, thanks to each of you for your continued support of MCPSS during such continued unprecedented times. Our parents, students, and employees are definitely to be commended for continuing to press forward as #TeamMCPSS.
The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly in Mobile County. I have been closely monitoring the number of positive COVID cases and isolations in each individual school and throughout the district as a whole daily.
Our number of cases has increased, making it difficult to staff many of our schools. Based on today’s numbers, I feel it is best for the health and safety of all students and employees for the entire district to move to virtual learning for the week of January 18 - 21, 2022. I made the decision to close a full week to allow nine consecutive days, including the weekends, for individuals to recover from illness.
This will not be the “live” classroom lessons as we implemented in the fall of 2020. Rather, to allow for flexibility, teachers will upload lessons and assignments onto Schoology for students to complete on their own schedules next week or paper assignments will be sent home with elementary students.
Tomorrow, January 14, 2022, will be used to provide students with assignments for next week, and to make sure all students have a device to complete their work if needed. All assignments will be made via Schoology or students will be provided with paper copies. For those without internet at home, instructions for uploading assignments will be provided for students. A copy of the instructions will also be placed on our website for parents to reference.
Upon returning on January 24, 2022, we will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 cases and allow the numbers to inform further decisions being made within the district.
Again, thank you for your continued support of #TeamMCPSS. We will #FinishStrong.
Chresal D. Threadgill
Superintendent
