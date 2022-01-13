MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Public School System will move to virtual learning for the week of January 18-21 due to the number of COVID cases impacting the system.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said the omicron variant is spreading rapidly in schools. He said closing campuses for nine full days will help allow those impacted to recover from illness.

The online classes will not be live lessons. Instead, teachers will upload assignments to Schoology for students to complete on their own schedules. Paper assignments will be sent home with elementary students.

Students are expected to return to class on Monday, January 24.

His full statement reads: