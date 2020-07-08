MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – We are just about a month away from when schools in Mobile County are set to start, but still there has been no plan released by the district.

We will likely hear from Mobile County Public Schools in about a week or two on their plans.

While plans are in the works locally, President Donald Trump and his administration continue to push to get schools reopened.

"it's time for us to get our kids back to school," Vice President Mike Pence said.

It has been a message the Trump Administration has been pushing, getting kids back into classrooms for in-person learning for the new school year.

“We can't let our kids fall behind academically," Pence said.

Nearly two weeks ago Alabama’s top educator announcing his roadmap to reopening schools.

Along with the traditional learning experience, any parent uncomfortable sending their kid to the classroom can opt for virtual learning.

“There’s nobody who should enter this school year thinking ‘oh it’s going to be easy,’” Eric Mackey, Alabama’s Superintendent of Education. “This is indeed going to be the most difficult school year that we have ever faced.”

The CDC is planning to release five new guidelines next week which will include preparing communities to return to school safely and symptom screening considerations for children and teachers.

"We recognize that there's a variety of unique circumstances for different schools, different school districts, and so, we've outlined a number of strategies,” said Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC Director.

Mobile County Public Schools sent out a survey recently to parents asking for some information as schools prepare to reopen.

The school district says they are still working on their plans to reopen.