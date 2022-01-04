MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Public School System is strongly recommending, but not requiring, students wear masks when they return to class this week.
In an email sent to parents, Superintendent Chresal Threadgill wrote, "As you are aware, the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is currently highly active in our area. Therefore, to assist with combatting the virus in our schools, we are strongly recommending that our students and employees wear facemasks."
The system also encouraged parents to monitor their student's health daily and keep them home if they experience fever and other virus-related symptoms.
