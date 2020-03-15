MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--During the two and a half week break from public schools across Alabama starting on Thursday, some major concerns for parents have been child care and, for some, keeping their kids fed.
There was relief for some parents on Sunday after the USDA granted Alabama a statewide waiver allowing schools to keep feeding students during the closure.
But working parents are in a bind as they try to find a place for their children to go, especially as many child care facilities consider closing their doors too, if they haven't already.
Some say they’re not sure what they will do.
Others have no option but to ask family to come in from other places.
Kirstin James tells Fox10 News her mother will be coming from Rhode Island to care for her daughter.
“If I didn’t have her I wouldn’t know what I would be doing so she’s helping me out a lot,” said James.
Not everyone is that fortunate though.
“A lot of people are really worried about as far as what they do.”
Some people are looking to stay at home parents to watch their kids.
But even those with kids who attend schools and day cares that have not announced closures worry that won’t last long.
“There’s other people who are having to definitely make arrangements, so thankfully as of right now I’m not one of them so fingers crossed I won't be, but you gotta think of everyone else who’s having to go through it.”
Another major concern for parents is keeping their kids fed.
Across Facebook people have shared posts offering help.
Mobile County school leaders will provide food for public school students similar to their summer lunch program.
Right now they are working on the sites where meals will be distributed.
Public schools statewide are set to re-open April 6th.
Although the school district will be providing food for students another concern, especially for those working parents, is how to get that food to their kids.
Some restaurants in Mobile and Baldwin counties are also offering free meals for children under 12 years old.
Chicken Salad Chick is offering free kid's meals to children 12 and under all day on Mondays until school is back in session.
Rock N Roll Sushi in Tillman's Corner and Foley are offering free kid's meals starting Thursday March 19th until April 3rd during weekdays.
