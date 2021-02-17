MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County has its first case of the UK variant of COVID-19, according to the Mobile County Health Department.
The mutated strain is believed to be a more contagious version of COVID-19.
Across Alabama, there are seven reported cases of the UK variant.
Doctors said the best prevention is what has been recommended all along, social distancing, hand washing, and the consistent use of a mask.
On the vaccine front, both the Pfizer and Moderna shots are believed to still be effective against this new strain.
