MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Mobile County health leaders are working to contain the coronavirus after the first positive case was announced Thursday afternoon.
The first confirmed coronavirus patient in Mobile is under 18 years old.
The Mobile County Health Department referred to the patient as a child. Although we do not know who it is, we are told everything possible is being done to figure out who the child had contact with.
“This positive result just came to us today,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.
“I am surprised the first case is a person less than 18 years of age,” said Dr. Bernard Eichold Health Officer for the Mobile County Health Department.
The health department said the child is doing well under the care of a pediatrician and is isolating at home with family.
“I think everyone should take note young and old everyone should socially distance, everybody should wash their hands, everybody should take this seriously,” Dr. Eichold said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is leading an in-depth investigation into who the child may have come into contact with, at places like school or out in the community.
“Anyone who has been identified as having close contact with this individual will be expected to quarantine at home for 14 days,” Dr. Murphree said.
15 of Alabama’s 67 counties have coronavirus cases.
While this is the first confirmed case in Mobile County, health leaders say more are likely out there.
“Our message is if you’re sick with a fever and a cough or shortness of breath, you need to stay at home until you are fever free for 72 hours,” Dr. Murphree said.
The health department is asking everyone to follow the CDC guidelines to social distance themselves to prevent the spread.
