MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile County’s top judge and prosecutor have been at odds from the start over how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are not finding any more common ground with trials set to resume on a limited basis.

Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Yonugpeter, who already had re-imposed a mask mandate for anyone on the courthouse side of Government Plaza, determined last week that when jury trials resume from their summer hiatus, the courts sill follow the COVID-19 protocols in place during the height of the pandemic.

“Our plan, originally of course, was to go back full time, full speed the middle of August,” he said. “That plan has changed. We’re going back to what we were doing this fall.”

If it was Dr. Rich, telling me that, I might be more convinced.

As before, jurors will gather at the Mobile Civic Center, and then courthouse staff will summon them in smaller groups. Jurors will be spread out throughout the courtroom rather than be seated in the jury box. And an overflow courtroom will be set up for people to watch the proceedings on closed-circuit monitors.

Most significantly, half of the county’s eight circuit judges will hold trials in a given week – two criminal and two civil.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said since March 2020, her office has been able to try fewer than 20 cases; trials have taken place in 20 weeks over the last 18 months. She expressed frustration that the pace again will slow before there has been a meaningful opportunity to whittle down a massive backlog.

“I’m just sad. I’m really sad about that,” she said. “I’m sad for crime victims. I’m sad that we can’t provide justice for crime victims, and it is horrible. And yes, we have over 10,000 cases, felony cases.”

That includes 800 Class A felonies, according to Rich – crimes like murder, rape and robbery. She said those defendants have little incentive to accept plea bargains without the threat of a jury trial.

“Criminal defendants are betting on the fact that we’re going to lose witnesses; we’re going to lose the ability to successfully prosecute their case because of all the resets due to COVID,” she said.

Rich said she agrees that health safety has to be a priority. But she said many non-essential parts of life are going on more or less as normal. She suggested having lawyers strike juries at the Civic Center or some other location and then bringing the empaneled jurors back to hear a full load of cases.

“If we all put our minds together, it can be done,” she said.

Youngpeter disagreed.

“If it was Dr. Rich, telling me that, I might be more convinced,” he said. “I mean, as soon as she shows me her medical degree, I guess I’ll, you know, I might listen to her. We’re gonna listen to what the doctors say.”

Youngpeter also questioned how much of an impact COVID-19 has had on the court dockets. He said there was a backlog even before the pandemic.

Over in Baldwin County, Presiding Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski told FOX10 News the courthouse will re-impose social distancing rules but plans to maintain the current schedule. He jurors, as in Mobile, will be spread out throughout the courtroom instead of the jury box.

“We feel like we can have safe jury trials, and unless we feel like it’s not safe, or it becomes some sort of spreader or if there are problems, then we’ll take a look at it,” he said. “But we have had no indication that we need to stop jury trials at this point.”

Government Plaza presents challenges that the Baldwin courthouse does not have to contend with. Unlike at the courthouse in Bay Minette, the only way to get to the courtrooms in Mobile is by taking elevators – elevators that quickly get jammed with people on busy court days.

Stankoski said the court system has taken other steps to prevent outbreaks. He said the system used funds from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to buy glass dividers and audio-visual equipment.

“Everything’s done on the computer and the visuals, and there’s not much person-to-person contact,” he said.

Stankoski said the Baldwin court system had erased its “COVID backlog” and now just has the normal pile-up of cases in a fast-growing county with fewer judges than its population should dictate. He said he would not interrupt the trial schedule if at all possible.

“The wheels of justice, as slow as they move, it has to keep moving forward,” he said.

Producer Kayee Bishop contributed to this report.