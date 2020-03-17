MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Amid extremely high absenteeism, Mobile County schools officials have decided to end classes early while preparing to keep school meals going.
Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said in a message Tuesday that schools would close at the end of business. That is ahead of the statewide closure set for Wednesday, ordered last week by state education officials in response to efforts to contain the novel coronavirus.
“There are still several unknowns related to the coronavirus pandemic and decisions will continue to be made throughout the closure period,” Threadgill wrote. “Therefore, I encourage each of you to continue checking your email and social media for updates from MCPSS.”
On Monday, according to officials, 57 percent of Mobile County school system students were absent. The absentee figure for the Baldwin County school system was 75 percent. By Tuesday, attendance in Mobile County had dropped to 13 percent.
Mobile County schools spokeswoman Rena Philips said the system is working on a plan to provide meals at select schools for low-income residents. She said the system applied for a federal waiver to continue serving the food.
“So, our schools are closing tomorrow. But we still have a lot of work that we’re gonna be doing in the community with the Mobile County Public Schools,” she told FOX10 News. “We will continue to feed children, ’cause that was one of our concerns from the get-go – is many of our students depend on schools for meals. So, we will start a feeding program on Thursday that will be similar to our summer feeding program.”
Philips noted that Mobile County has a large number of students from low-income families.
“We do have a lot of homeless students in Mobile County, and we do have a high poverty rate in Mobile County,” he said. “And, so, anytime we make any decision to close schools, it’s always a hard one ’cause we always think about, what about our students? How are they going to be fed?”
Students will be able to get curbside, boxed-lunch service at 66 locations, which can be found here.
Philips also said teachers have assigned homework and are making plans to keep students sharp while they are out – at least until April 6, the Monday after the system’s Spring Break.
During the time off, students will have reading and math work, Philips said. Students who attended classes this week received packets. She said others can access them online or pick up written assignments at their schools through Friday at 3 p.m.
“The online is better because it’s more interactive and teachers can track their progress,” she said.
Philips called the situation “unchartered waters.” For now, the plan is to return to classes April 6.
“But if that doesn’t happen, we do want to keep the learning going,” she said. “So, we are working around the clock to make sure we have lesson plans and activities for our students to do.”
Updated at 6 p.m. with additional information about the lunch program.
Updated at 8:38 p.m. with a link to the participating sites.
