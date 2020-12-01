MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Public School System said it does not currently have plans to move to remote learning for all students.

A spokesperson said the system will be able to transition to online classes if there is an increase of COVID-19 cases among students, teachers, and other employees.

The following statement was sent to FOX10 News.

We have no plans to change what we are doing right now. Mobile County Public Schools has had a plan in place from the beginning of the school year. It is a good, proactive plan that allows us the flexibility to move completely to remote learning if that becomes necessary. We distributed devices and hot spots and trained our teachers on how to provide remote instruction, our students spent several weeks learning remotely at the beginning of the year, and many of our families are still participating in remote learning by choice. We are monitoring the COVID-19 numbers in our community, and we will let the data drive our decisions. It is our hope that we can get through the semester without seeing a big increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and other employees in our schools. If it gets to the point that we need to switch to remote-only learning, then we will let our families and employees know of our plans as soon as we can. We publish COVID-19 reports daily that show the number of positive, confirmed cases that have been reported to us. It is too soon to tell if the numbers are trending upward from the holiday break. For example, on Thursday, November 19, we had 11 new positive cases (out of 54,000 students and 7,000 employees); and yesterday we had 13. The reports are available on the Coronavirus page of mcpss.com.

On Monday, Baldwin County Public Schools revealed how it would move to remote learning if COVID cases increase in schools.