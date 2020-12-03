Deputies from the Mobile County Sheriff's Office will not be taking part in Mardi Gras if parades are held in 2021.
According to a spokesperson, Sheriff Sam Cochran doesn't want to put employees at risk with the high number of COVID cases in the area.
MCSO typically assists Mobile Police during the Carnival season. FOX10 News reached out to Mayor Stimpson's office for a reaction to the news.
