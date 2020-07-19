MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County school teacher is in a medically-induced coma battling complications from COVID-19.
Misty McKee teaches first grade at Dodge Elementary School in Mobile. Described by friends as positive, hard-working and fun, McKee began feeling symptoms related to a possible sinus infection in early July, but began having respiratory problems and was admitted to the hospital.
Friends are hopeful her fight with the virus will end with a victory story.
“One of the most genuine people that I think I’ve ever met, her friendship has actually made me a better person," her friend Monica Solomon said. "Our teachers at Dodge and our administration are behind her and praying, we miss her, we need her home.”
Prayers are pouring in around the community for McKee, who is currently on a ventilator, but showing signs of gradual improvement.
Solomon says she is very appreciative for everyone supporting McKee, and is humbled by how many prayers of healing are going up for her friend.
McKee has been a teacher for ten years.
