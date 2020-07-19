MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County school teacher is in a medically-induced coma battling complications from COVID-19.
Misty McKee teaches first grade at Dodge Elementary School in Mobile. Described by friends as positive, hard-working and fun, McKee began feeling symptoms related to a possible sinus infection in early July, but began having respiratory problems and was admitted to the hospital.
Friends are hopeful her fight with the virus will end with a victory story.
“One of the most genuine people that I think I’ve ever met, her friendship has actually made me a better person," her friend Monica Solomon said. "Our teachers at Dodge and our administration are behind her and praying, we miss her, we need her home.”
Prayers are pouring in around the community for McKee, who is currently on a ventilator, but showing signs of gradual improvement.
Solomon says she is very appreciative for everyone supporting McKee, and is humbled by how many prayers of healing are going up for her friend.
McKee has been a teacher for ten years.
President Donald Trump tweeted his support for wearing face masks to combat the spread of th…
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday awarded $70 million to support the Alabama St…
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Public schools in Monroe County have had their reopening date …
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. --In a joint effort, the city of Robertsdale, the Baldwin County Commissio…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The WAVE Transit System, which operates buses in Mobile, today suspen…
Walmart on Monday began requiring customers at all of its US stores to wear masks, becoming …
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown i…
Click here for updates on this story
The plan to reopen US schools has shifted several times throughout the summer as coronavirus…
MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- The three U.S. attorneys in Alabama are warning that cards and other doc…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.