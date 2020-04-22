MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- For the first time on Wednesday we got to hear from what is known as Unified Command in Mobile County.

The members include Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood and Dr. Bert Eichold, the Health Officer from the Mobile County Health Department.

Their message during Wednesday’s press conference was personal responsibility as we get ready move to move back to the new normal.

Dr. Eichold saying the last thing he wants is to have a second wave that is worse than the first.

“The potential for a second wave, history if we don’t learn from our mistakes of the past we’re likely to repeat them again” he said.

Dr. Eichold is referring to the last pandemic a century ago. Now all these years later he says going back to daily life does not mean a return to normal. Social distancing and good hygiene will still be important.

“We have no immunity to COVID-19 everybody has worked very, very hard to stay at home, the curve seems to be flattening,” he said.

Part of the guidelines from the White House on reopening call for good testing.

Mayor Stimpson said our capability have grown over the last month.

“We have as much capacity to test as any other city our size,” he said. “We were slow getting to the game because we did not have a local laboratory.”

At this point, Unified Command has not made a recommendation to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on reopening, but they know the time will soon come.

“We have sheltered in place we need to kind of be like the prairie dogs we need to kind of come out of the hole, everybody be looking around and ready to bark if we see trouble coming,” Dr. Eichold said.

Dr. Eichold says he does not expect a continuation of the stay at home order past April 30th, but says Governor Ivey will make the final call.