Mobile COVID-19 Unified Command press briefing for April 28th
FOX10 News Now Livestream. This live stream will stream breaking news, weather updates and events from local and national news sources.
One of the island’s largest employers is gearing up to get employees back to work.
Infirmary Health elective surgical procedures will reopen beginning Friday, May 1, hospital …
Lyft plans to cut nearly 1,000 staffers and furlough hundreds more as it grapples with the i…
Starbucks expects to begin reopening its stores next week, and it plans to have 90% of its U…
More changes are coming to Costco's operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The novel coronavirus may join a short list of history's events that have led to the cancell…
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today announced that 25 local airports across the state…
Data Source: Alabama Department of Public Health Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks Divisio…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Airbus has resumed production at its A220/A320 manufacturing facility…
(AP) — NFL teams didn’t know when they left the Senior Bowl in January that they wouldn’t ge…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.