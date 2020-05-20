Mobile COVID-19 Unified Command press briefing for May 20
FOX10 News Now Livestream. This live stream will stream breaking news, weather updates and events from local and national news sources.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says he has some reasons for optimism based on the latest COVID-…
The Mobile COVID-19 Unified Command gave an update Wednesday on virus cases in Mobile County…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department plans to resume some of its services that…
Mobile COVID-19 Unified Command press briefing for May 20
Just days after reopening its American assembly plants, Ford temporarily shut down two separ…
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence visited central Florida to meet with tourism …
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Work on Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium has resumed after an undisclo…
While rides on Space Mountain and the Mad Tea Party are still on hold for now, Walt Disney W…
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — This one slipped through the cracks.
World Health Organization press briefing on COVID-19
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.