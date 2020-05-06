Mobile COVID-19 Unified Command press briefing for May 6th
FOX10 News Now Livestream. This live stream will stream breaking news, weather updates and events from local and national news sources.
The Mobile County Public School System announced graduation plans for the Class of 2020.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will look to new ways to expand coronavirus testing, includ…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff's Department confirmed the death of a medica…
Applications are now available for businesses that would like to apply for grants under the …
The Blue Angels fly over Dallas for healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.
Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference regarding COVID-19 in Miami Gardens
Data Source: Alabama Department of Public Health Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks Divisio…
Despite local sheriff not enforcing governor's order Stockton restaurant still won't serve customers inside
A Stockton café owner says just because the Baldwin County Sheriff will not enforce the stat…
