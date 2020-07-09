There are so many people with COVD-19 cases in Mobile County, contact tracers are struggling to do their investigations and locate people who may have the virus.

That's the word from the Mobile County Health Department Thursday afternoon.

99 new cases were reported Thursday, with one new death and two new hospitalizations.

But Dr. Rendi Murphree says we continue to see incredibly high numbers of cases reported each day, and our epidemic curve is starting to get into, in her words, "sort of an exponential look to it."

Dr. Murphree said, "Because there's been such an enormous increase in the number of laboratory results, our case investigators and contact tracers are struggling to keep up with the sheer volume of investigations that are needed."

Dr. Murphree said they have hundreds of cases they have not been able to make contact on so far and, sometimes, contacts become cases, so they are still trying to bring in additional staff.

But, she says, you will continue to see the number of hospitalizations and deaths lag in their daily report, lag behind the number of cases that are reported each day, which is increasing at what she calls, "a staggering rate."