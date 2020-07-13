Mobile County has now crossed the 5,000 mark in COVID-19 cases.
The count out Monday is 5110.
Mobile County Health Department officials say there were an additional 163 reported from Sunday.
Last week, health department officials reported 830 new cases.
They say that's a new record for the week
Health Department officials also talked about a report that Mobile hospitals were on what's called "diversion" Monday, and what that means.
Dr. Laura Cepeda said, at this point, "The hospitals do have capacity and, if they are on diversion, it means that they are moving things around to make their capacity better for handling everything. And, if they are all on diversion, then they are all on equal ground and they can all take admissions. So there are still beds available in our local hospitals for COVID and all your other medical needs."
What about the number of hospitalizations and deaths reported?
The health department did not report them Monday.
The department says it will modify the manner of reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
And that data will be reported before contact investigations are complete and will include deaths and hospitalizations of non-Mobile County residents in local hospitals.
They say that will result in an overall increase in numbers, but that they are trying to provide most accurate and meaningful data.
