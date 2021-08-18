MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Mobile declared Healthcare Prayer and Appreciation Week to show support for medical workers.
The proclamation asks faith leaders and the people of Mobile to keep those fighting against COVID-19 in their thoughts.
"My staff are heroes and troopers they are feeling very devastated and defeated based on the spike of patients that are having to be admitted," said Ursula Lawrence, the chief nursing officer at Mobile Infirmary.
All four of Mobile's hospitals had pizza delivered to them by Mobile Fire-Rescue on Wednesday.
"We are asking you to lift up all of our frontline healthcare workers along their families and all of those who support them," Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.
