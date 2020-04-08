MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Next to the doctors and nurses -- Mobile Fire-Rescue medics are also on the frontlines -- responding to patients who think they may have symptoms of the Coronavirus.

The calls come in as "Signal 99" and are putting first responders to the test like never before.

"Our focus is on our community at all times. Whatever the need is -- we try to prepare the best we can. Nobody in the world was prepared for this, but I'm very proud of our organization the way they have stepped up," said Chief Mark Sealy.

Over the last three weeks from March 14th - April 6th -- Mobile Fire-Rescue has received 168 calls. While half are false alarms fire medics are still taking the necessary precautions.

"So these high numbers you see are not indicative of Covid-19 cases that are positive," said Chief Sealy. "We've asked out dispatchers to be keenly aware of any of those potential signs and symptoms. So when you see these numbers of signal 99 calls go up a lot of that is our dispatchers doing a good job of using extreme caution."

Timmy Crawford is a Mobile Fire-Rescue Medic. He's been on the job for 14 years and says he's never seen a response like this.

"It's scary -- you know what I mean," said Crawford.

Crawford showed us the protective gear they wear on calls, including special gowns, N-95 masks, face shields, goggles, and gloves. Because there is not an endless supply -- only one medic dresses out for the initial response.

"We just let that person go in and let them evaluate the patient and if we think it fits the description of something we should be screening for the Covid-19 we relay that to the guys outside, then they also go ahead and dress out. And we proceed with protocol that is in place with transporting that patient," explained Crawford.

Putting their own fears aside -- these first responders are ready to take the calls.

"The difference in our firefighters -- is they overcome that and they deal with their own concerns and do they best they can and go into harms way every day just like we've always done. Yes, there are personal concerns with their own safety -- but they put that aside and go get the job done," said Chief Sealy.

Mobile Fire-Rescue is urging people who are asymptomatic to not call in -- but stay home and self-isolate. They are also asking people who do call in to step outside if they can to be evaluated -- to minimize exposure to first responders from going into their homes.