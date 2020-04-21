Mobile County's health officer told members of the Mobile City Council Tuesday he's optimistic we are close to the peak of virus cases.

For the second week, the council held a virtual meeting from remote locations.

Dr. Bernard Eichold says the trend is going down.

The good news: he says the number of beds and ventilators at hospitals seem to be exceeding the demand.

Still, Eichold says the average hospitalization is 8 to 9 days.

Eichold told council members he hopes the virus is environmentally sensitive and cases will go down as we move further into spring, but the department doesn't have data on that.

Eichold also talked about the challenge long term care facilities face with COVID-19.

At Crowne Health Care, nine residents and one employee died after testing positive for the virus.

Monday, a wing of the facility was emptied for cleaning.

Eichold says there are more than 30 long term care facilities in the county and the department checks with them daily.

He said, "The spread of the virus has been relatively contained in other facilities, but, again, it's a risky population, and it's not over, so a work in progress. But we've had one that has really gotten a lot of attention, and I think you all all know which one that facility is, but we met with them and they're working very, very diligently to get containment."

Eichold told council members there are still not enough PCR, or nasal swab tests, to test asymptomatic people, and there may not be until June.

He also had some information about the need for social distancing in ways we may not have thought of.

Eichold suggests once churches open up, those who attend should wear face covers and says, if you're jogging, stay 15 feet behind the person in front of you.

Also Tuesday, the Mobile City Council approved spending more than $84,000 to buy 6,000 COVID-19 test kits from an Ohio company