MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A monoclonal antibody treatment site should be up and running at the Mobile Civic Center in two weeks, health officials said Thursday.

The University of South Alabama Health System has used the Civic Center arena for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

The plan is to use part of the facility to give COVID-19 patients the antibody treatments, which have proven highly effective at preventing mildly sick people from getting worse.

“To be able to expand the capacity of monoclonal, the more we can get monoclonal infusions into COVID-positive patients early, the less likely they are to end up in the hospital,” said Natalie Fox, chief nursing officer for USA Health. “So it kind of helps all around.”

Fox, who has been a key supervisor of the system’s COVID response, told FOX10 News that treatment process takes about two hours. That includes registration, a 30-minute treatment and a one-hour waiting period.

Fox says USA Health is administering about 40 treatments a day. She said the goal for the Civic Center site is to do 70 to 100 a day, if needed.

Fox said there is no set date.

“We’re quickly working to get all the equipment in place and staffing,” she said. “So that’s what’s gonna take a little bit of time.”

Fox said the treatments will be given to people referred by doctors. Although it has proven highly effective, Fox said, it is too late for most people have they are sick enough to be admitted to the hospital.

“You got to really catch it early, and that’s kind of one of the challenges right now that everybody’s facing, is to be able to have access to it very early after you first get diagnosed with COVID.”