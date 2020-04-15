Stricter measures are being called for in Mobile in the wake of the pandemic.

They were announced by Mobile County's Health Officer Wednesday afternoon.

It concerns face coverings.

This affects you when you go into stores, and also affects people who work in stores.

Dr. Bernard Eichold says he has signed a health officer's order highly recommending you wear face covering while shopping at a store, both customers and people who work there.

He says he doesn't want people to use valuable PPE's, or personal protective equipment.

Eichold said, "It can be a bandanna, it can be homemade, you can have some fun with it but, again, when you get out of your car, walk into the retail operation, please cover your face to help protect others, to protect yourself."

Also Wednesday, health officials said, of the people who get sick with COVID-19, the number who are hospitalized during their illness is about ten percent.

Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, "90 percent of people who have laboratory confirmed COVID disease either have mild symptoms, or symptoms that can be managed at home, and that's really good, a good bit of news for our community out there.":

Dr. Murphree says the death rate here in Mobile County is starting to stabilize at around 2.5 percent of cases.

She said that is similar to what's being seen in the Birmingham area and other geographic areas.