Disturbing news on the number of deaths in Mobile County and Alabama from state health officials related to COVID-19.

According to reports, the Alabama Department of Public Health says Mobile County and the state of Alabama set new daily records for COVID-related deaths.

Mobile County had the most new deaths reported Tuesday: seven.

The state reported 40 new deaths, also the most ever in a day.

The Mobile County Health Department reports 105 new cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Rendi Murphree said, "Our daily moving average is jumping way up, so, on average now, we are seeing about a hundred or more cases added on average each day. This is twice as much as it was just 14 to 21 days ago, so again, a rapid increase, and the number of testing has stayed about the same over the last couple of weeks. But the percent positive of tests has continued to stay high. Last week it was 19 percent.

The Mobile County Health Department is not posting the number of hospitalizations and deaths right now.

It says its working on a better way of determining those numbers.

The department still lists the percent presumed recovered.

Tuesday, it was at just under 48 percent.