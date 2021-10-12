MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Beginning Wednesday, Infirmary Health will modify its hospital visitor policy to allow two visitors per patient.
This policy will go into effect for Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Infirmary Long Term Acute Care Hospital, J.L. Bedsole/Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital and Colony Rehabilitation Hospital.
