MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Healthcare workers at Mobile Infirmary celebrated Wednesday after a woman who fought COVID-19 was released from the hospital. 

Mobile Infirmary and Diagnostic & Medical Clinic employees lined the halls as Ellen Nettles was wheeled out following her recovery from the virus.

The hospital said, "We hope this video of celebration gives you hope and promise for what’s to come."

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.