MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said on Wednesday we are ready to reopen despite numbers that show the county has the most virus cases in the state.

“I’m comfortable with the decision that the governor made to open up what she has opened up," he said.

Mobile County is Alabama’s hotspot with more cases than Lee, Shelby and Montgomery counties combined. Like Jefferson County, those three have also been hard hit in the state.

“We’re trying to make informed decisions, trying to make sure we protecting people’s health, but also people’s livelihood,” Stimpson said.

Mayor Stimpson attributes the COVID-19 case rise in Mobile to more and better testing.

With the stay-at-home order ending Wednesday night is the last night of mobile’s curfew. Since it started, Mobile Police have made 427 stops and wrote 80 tickets.

“By lifting the curfew we’re not saying game on and just go back out there and be crazy because we still need to keep the social distancing,” Stimpson said.

Masks are also highly recommended as Mobile reopens, it is not mandatory unlike Birmingham which is requiring them in public.

“I don’t think it’s enforceable,” Stimpson said. “My hope is that through peer pressure and the belief that we all have a social responsibility in the presence of society that people will wear it.”