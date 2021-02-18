MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – FOX10 News is getting an inside look at Coast Diagnostics, the lab that confirmed the first case of the UK COVID-19 variant in Mobile County.

Coast Diagnostics has been doing COVID testing for months, now they are also testing for the more contagious COVID strains.

“We’re trying to track the variant and see what its prevalence is within the community itself,” said William Bouchillon, President of Coast Diagnostics.

The more contagious UK COVID variant was first confirmed in Mobile County on Wednesday, in an adult just north of Mobile between the age of 25 and 49.

Coast is the lab that identified it in the area. They believe they have found a few more UK variant cases, but they are still doing testing to confirm.

While there are only a handful of cases statewide so far, the Mobile County Health Department believes it will be the main strain by the end of March.

The UK variant of the virus is more contagious and some reports indicate it might be deadlier.

“It carries a higher viral load that we’ve seen then the regular first strain of the COVID so with that higher viral load again comes a higher infection,” Bouchillon said.

Coast Diagnostics also has the ability to detect the South African strain, but so far, they have not had a positive case.

Doctors say to protect yourself, it is best to get vaccinated.