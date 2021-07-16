MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Elected leaders and health officials on Friday sounded an alarm: The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. In fact, they say, Alabama and Mobile could be in the early stages of a news surge.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood and health officials appeared together to urge people to get vaccinated.

“The pandemic is still alive, globally. … The best form of prevention is vaccines,” said Bill Admire, vice president and chief medical officer of Infirmary Health System.

Alabama continues to rank near the bottom the country in vaccination rates. And while infections and deaths have remained well below their pandemic peaks, all of the indicators are starting to move in the wrong direction:

The number of daily infections in Alabama jumped 39 percent between June 26 and July 9.

The share of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Alabama was 7.7 percent last week, the highest rate since February.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Alabama ticked up Friday to 382, the fifth-straight increase and more than double what it was July 3.

Dr. Laura Cepeda, chief medical officer at the Mobile County Health Department, said the local figures mirror the statewide trends. She noted that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county have increased by nearly 400 percent in the last month.

“We’re still nowhere near where we were at the highest point in the pandemic, but to go from 15 to more than triple that in a month is very significant, and if this continues, we’ll be in trouble,” she said.

Elected officials echoed calls to get vaccinated.

“I find it unfortunate and frustrating and disheartening that, once again, we find ourselves gathering to sound the alarm about the resurgence of COVID-19 cases,” Ludgood said.

The longtime commissioner said she has chosen to continue wearing a mask in group settings even though she has been vaccinated.

“I’m vaccinated, but I still don’t want to get infected,” she said.

Ludgood and other officials, however, said there has been no discussion of impose new masking mandates.

But there are other signs of that the slow return to normalcy is reversing. Springhill Medical Center on Thursday reimposed visitation restrictions. Admire said the city’s other hospitals are closely monitoring the situation.

Stimpson said COVID-19 has hit home recently; a city employee died from the virus this week.

“The message from her family is, please get vaccinated,” he said.

Stimpson said a friend of his who is a pulmonologist in Montgomery had predicted that the state would be COVID-free by the Fourth of July.

“He was so excited, because the projections were that the vaccinations that were going to be available,” he said.

Added the mayor: “I don’t think anyone predicted that we were going to have as low a vaccination rate as what we do.”

Data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health this week indicate that the vaccines have been highly effective. Of the 529 Alabamians who had died form COVID-19 as of Tuesday since April 1, only 20 were fully vaccinated. That means 96.2 percent of all COVID-19 deaths were people who were not vaccinated.

It has been a similar story for infections. More than 1.5 million residents have been fully vaccinated. Of those, the state agency reported, 1,663 have tested positive for the virus. That works out to about a tenth of 1 percent.

Kristin Berryman, a health agency spokeswoman, told FOX10 News that so-called “breakthrough infections” disproportionately are occurring in people with underlying health conditions and older people who may have a less robust immune system.