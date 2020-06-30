MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Less than 24 hours until Mobile’s City Council will take up a mask mandate for the second time. This comes after a very long Mobile City Council meeting on Tuesday sparked a discussion with doctors and citizens whether masks and face coverings should be required in city limits.

“You’re not just protecting yourself from getting the virus, you’re protecting you giving it to someone else,” said Dr. Bill Admire, Chief Medical Officer at Mobile Infirmary.

“We think it’s pretty good we don’t know how good and that’s where the debate is, but it’s better than nothing,” said Dr. George Koulianos, President of the Medical Society of Mobile County.

“From a messaging standpoint this is pretty simple, it’s a safety issue,” said Dr. Michael Chang, Chief Medical Officer at USA Health.

“I’m here to support the idea based on data,” said Dr. Bert Eichold, Health Officer at the Mobile County Health Department.

The mask mandate discussion bringing out dozens of people. If it is approved, it would require everyone two and older to wear a face covering in public for at least the next 30 days.

Some who live in the city, simply say no.

“There’s no scientific proof that this is going to stop the disease,” one woman said.

“I ask that you not mandate the wearing of masks in public places around the city,” another woman said.

An issue brought up is how to enforce the mandate.

Currently the ordinance requires a $50 fine for not wearing a mask and gets higher if it keeps happening.

There are some exemptions for those with breathing issues and if you are outside with social distancing.

“I’m not against masks,” said City Councilman John Williams. “I’m simply against our government saying you gotta wear a mask.”

“If we don’t do something I’m very fearful that we’re going to have some very high numbers of disease cases,” Dr. Eichold said.

There is urgency for some city council members to get this passed before the upcoming holiday. There is a special city council meeting on Wednesday at 2 pm to take up the issue.