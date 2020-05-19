MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A resolution allowing restaurants and bars around the city to have outdoor seating was brought before the Mobile City Council today by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson's administration. The resoluting passed unanimously. 

The plan will allow for more seating in sidewalk areas in front of businesses and metered parking spaces, and parts of parking lots for restaurants that have parking lots where they can possibly put up tents.

This is to help businesses that have had reduced capacity because of health orders.

The plan would allow alcohol to be served too.

The proposal was originally to extend until the current health order ends, but officials are talking about extending it possibly past the order expiration on May 22.

