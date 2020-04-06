MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In a series of tweets Monday morning, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson reported on compliance of social distancing and customer limits at local big-box stores.

The mayor posted messages and photos from a Target store and a Sam's Wholesale Club store.

"Listening to their feedback, we have adjusted the capacity limit to 20% from 40% initially," the mayor tweeted from his @MayorStimpson account.

The limits were put into place as methods to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.