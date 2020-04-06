Stimpson at Sam's

From Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson: "Checking in on Sam’s Wholesale Club. Great to see them implementing physical distancing."

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In a series of tweets Monday morning, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson reported on compliance of social distancing and customer limits at local big-box stores.

The mayor posted messages and photos from a Target store and a Sam's Wholesale Club store.

"Listening to their feedback, we have adjusted the capacity limit to 20% from 40% initially," the mayor tweeted from his @MayorStimpson account.

The limits were put into place as methods to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.