MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he is optimistic that some businesses will be able to open their doors starting sometime next week.

“I feel very confident and I’m certainly hopeful that the Governor will lift the stay at home order,” he said.

Alabama’s stay at home order is set to expire at the end of the month, unless it is extended.

The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll in Downtown Mobile.

At night, the streets are nearly empty.

Lack of business forced Loda Bier Garten to shut their doors nearly two weeks ago.

“I think optimism is the only thing getting that’s truly getting any of us through this right now,” said Loda Bier Garten Owner Matthew Golden.

Starting on Friday, they are back to serving take-out.

Golden is hopeful Mayor Stimpson’s prediction that some businesses could reopen May 1st holds true.

“It’s not just restaurants that we need opened up we need people coming back to work in order to have people coming to eat lunch and then coming to happy hour and deciding to get take out to take home to the family afterwards,” Golden said.

Part of the White House's guidelines for reopening calls for testing to be readily available. Mayor Stimpson said there is a lot of testing for symptomatic patients, but not for those who are asymptomatic.

“We will have to make decisions without knowing that everybody has been tested, but we’re not the only city that will be making those decisions,” he said.

Golden knows reopening for many businesses will be an adjustment, but he is ready for the new normal.

“Obviously there is going to be some restrictions that are placed upon us, I don’t think anybody truly knows what those are quite yet, but we are willing and more than happy to apply and accommodate any of the restrictions that we have put upon us,” he said.

Mayor Stimpson said Mobile's curfew will expire April 30th unless they find a reason to extend it.