MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It appears Mobile's first responders may not be getting hazard pay any time soon.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said it is all because of the city's revenue deficit due to the coronavirus. He said the monthly revenue deficit for the city is expected to be $12 million.

"If you have a $60 million disaster fund, rainy day fund, and you're going at it at $12 million a month, in 5 months, you'll have gone through your reserve. And then what?" he said.

The Mobile County and Baldwin County sheriff's offices have approved time and a half for deputies during this time. Prichard also approved hazard pay for the city's first responders.