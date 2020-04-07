MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It appears Mobile's first responders may not be getting hazard pay any time soon.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said it is all because of the city's revenue deficit due to the coronavirus. He said the monthly revenue deficit for the city is expected to be $12 million.

"If you have a $60 million disaster fund, rainy day fund, and you're going at it at $12 million a month, in 5 months, you'll have gone through your reserve. And then what?" he said.

The Mobile County and Baldwin County sheriff's offices have approved time and a half for deputies during this time. Prichard also approved hazard pay for the city's first responders.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.