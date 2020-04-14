Mobile Mayor Stimpson COVID-19 Update for April 14th. Expected to begin at 3:00 p.m.
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he is halting funding to the World Health Organizat…
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey struck a diplomatic tone Tuesday when asked about President Donald Tru…
After loosening restrictions on antibody tests, the US Food and Drug Administration has deci…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Navy has removed 116 medical staff members from its hospital ship doc…
General Motors is ready to ship its first round of ventilators for the treatment of patients…
Mobile City Council members held a meeting Tuesday talking about COVID-19...without any of t…
Major US airlines have accepted the government's terms to receive billions of aid and keep h…
The numbers are up overnight from deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Mobile County.
