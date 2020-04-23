Mobile Mayor Stimpson COVID-19 Update for April 23
State veterans home in Alabama have increased COVID-19 testing for residents and staff.
President Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing for April 23
NEW YORK (AP) — Big public companies that received loans under a government program intended…
Mobile County Health Department COVID-19 update for April 23
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is voting Thursday to create a new subcommittee that will track …
For the fifth week in a row, millions of American workers applied for unemployment benefits,…
Data Source: Alabama Department of Public Health Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks Divisio…
